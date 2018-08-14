Spurs Fans Fume on Twitter Following Poor Under-23s Performance After Negative Stadium Update

August 14, 2018

Tottenham fans were quite the unhappy bunch on Monday.

Having watched their team open the season with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, the good mood wasn't to last long as news regarding a delay in the construction of the new White Hart Lane broke a day later.

As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, their Under-23 side were unable to match the first team with a win on Monday, despite taking a 1-0 lead over West Ham in a Premier League 2 fixture. Having stolen the advantage in the first half, the youngsters found themselves down 3-1 just ten minutes into the second period.

Given the earlier bits regarding the stadium delay, that was about all the bad news Spurs fans could stomach for the day and they went in on the club's social media team after a score update was posted.

These two seemed to be in agreement. 

Fans even asked the club's account to shut down...like it was their fault.

Regarding the stadium, though, the London side are set to remain at Wembley for the rest of the year as construction is still ongoing at White Hart Lane and likely won't be completed before the end of 2018.

