Spurs Fans Fume on Twitter Following Poor Under-23s Performance After Negative Stadium Update

Tottenham fans were quite the unhappy bunch on Monday.

Having watched their team open the season with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, the good mood wasn't to last long as news regarding a delay in the construction of the new White Hart Lane broke a day later.

An FA official: “Spurs have taken up the option to come to Wembley for a number of PL home games and the home games in the group stage of the Champions League.

“However, it is still their intention to play their home games at White Hart Lane after the Fulham game (at Wembley).” pic.twitter.com/GMdhlOJe46 — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) August 13, 2018

As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, their Under-23 side were unable to match the first team with a win on Monday, despite taking a 1-0 lead over West Ham in a Premier League 2 fixture. Having stolen the advantage in the first half, the youngsters found themselves down 3-1 just ten minutes into the second period.

Given the earlier bits regarding the stadium delay, that was about all the bad news Spurs fans could stomach for the day and they went in on the club's social media team after a score update was posted.

55 – Resuming updates from tonight's U23 match at Stevenage and a quickfire flurry around half-time from Silva means we're trailing. #PL2



⚪️ #THFC 1-3 #WHU ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/OJrGNGEZM3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2018

This is worse than the stadium update to be fair!!!! — TO DARE IS TO DO 🏟 (@TTID1882COYS) August 13, 2018

This is worse than the stadium news — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) August 13, 2018

These two seemed to be in agreement.

I thought the finest training facilities would improve the academy. Not seeing a great deal for all the money spent on it. No big transfers in and no big talent coming out. Our club is getting confused. And Parker left as well as others — THE RABBI SIMON BEERBURGER (@lollypopsdad) August 13, 2018

Since the stadium update we went from 1-0 up to 3-1 down.... yay spurs — Luke Neville (@lukenev13) August 13, 2018

Fans even asked the club's account to shut down...like it was their fault.

How about you log out of twitter for the rest of the day ? — 🆃🅷🅵🅲 (@THFC_99) August 13, 2018

Just a heads up. You need to cut out tweeting for a while. — Rami Shaaban (@RamiShaaban4) August 13, 2018

If I were you I would take the next week or so off. Seriously, shut down for a while. — A D Bryan (@ADZMBV2_0) August 13, 2018

Regarding the stadium, though, the London side are set to remain at Wembley for the rest of the year as construction is still ongoing at White Hart Lane and likely won't be completed before the end of 2018.