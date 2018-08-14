Sunderland's Lee Cattermole Linked With Extraordinary Move to Ligue 1 Side Bordeaux

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole is being linked with an extraordinary move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Former Black Cats boss Gus Poyet is in charge at the French side following his appointment in January, and according to the article, is keen to reunite with Cattermole after the pair spent almost two seasons together between 2013-2015.

Lee Cattermole looks set to join Bordeaux on a season long loan with a view to making it a permanent deal from Sunderland!



Following Sunderland's recent relegation to League One for this season, the club are looking to offload the 30-year-old's £40k-a-week wages, although the move would only be an initial loan with an option to buy, in a deal that would see the north east side still cover a portion of his salary.

The combative midfielder has been at the Stadium of Light since moving from Wigan in 2009 for £6m, and has since gone on to make 227 appearances for the club.

Despite their relegation to the Championship for the 2017/18 season, Cattermole made 35 appearances, providing six assists, but couldn't help the club avoid a second successive relegation to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1987/88.

Cattermole, who recently featured as a substitute for Sunderland in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town, has three years remaining on his current deal, although a move away to join former manager Poyet in France is now in the offing.

Under new manager Jack Ross, Sunderland have started the season well with his side still yet to taste defeat, after a win and draw in his opening two league games see the club sit seventh in the table.