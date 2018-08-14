'Terrible Idea': Liverpool Fans React to News Over Fan Favourite's Possible Summer Departure

He might only be fifth choice centre-back, but Liverpool fans are gutted about the prospect of Ragnar Klavan leaving Anfield this summer.

Klavan has never been a regular first-teamer for Liverpool, making just 39 appearances since signing for the Reds back in 2016, however Liverpool fans seem to warmed to the Estonian international - so much so that they can't bear the idea of him leaving.



Liverpool have been infamous in recent seasons for having a flimsy defence.





The signing of Virgil van Dijk has improved their defence considerably, whilst also improving centre-back partner Dejan Lovren. Other centre-back options include Cameroon international Joel Matip and England prospect Joe Gomez. This leaves Klavan fifth in the pecking order, however with both Lovren and Matip injured at the moment, Klavan may be needed if there is another injury or suspension.

With this in mind, many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to tell us about how much they don't want to see Klavan leave the club.

Can’t have Klavan leaving, especially with the injury concerns of Lovren and Matip at the minute. If either Van Dijk or Gomez were to get injured, we would need him at centre-half. — Jay (@PercyLFC_) August 13, 2018

Devastating news, Klavan could be leaving Liverpool. I’m sick and tired of our best players leaving every transfer window. One step forward, two steps back. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 13, 2018

Klavan and Grujic on verge of leaving — Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) August 14, 2018

King Klavan maybe Leaving 😭pic.twitter.com/os4vt3dc3G — Riggers (@UniqueRiggers) August 13, 2018

James Pearce suggests Ragnar Klavan could be leaving if 'an acceptable offer' is received. Bundesliga a possible destination



Not too sure about this too. If we rejected a bid from Newcastle a few days ago, what's changed? — TraoreTweets (@TweetsTraore) August 13, 2018

During his time at Liverpool, Klavan has gone from being a defensive liability, to a cult hero. Klavan's greatest moment in a Liverpool shirt came when he scored a stoppage time winner away to Burnley . A dramatic diving header at the far-post, writing his name into Liverpool folklore.

Should Klavan leave Anfield, then his most likely destination is a return to the Bundesliga. Klavan spent four years playing in the Bundesliga f or Augsburg prior to signing for Liverpool.

The transfer window in Germany does not shut until the 31st August, so Reds fans only have a few more weeks to worry about whether the big Estonian centre-half will be leaving Merseyside.