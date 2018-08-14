'Terrible Idea': Liverpool Fans React to News Over Fan Favourite's Possible Summer Departure

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

He might only be fifth choice centre-back, but Liverpool fans are gutted about the prospect of Ragnar Klavan leaving Anfield this summer.

Klavan has never been a regular first-teamer for Liverpool, making just 39 appearances since signing for the Reds back in 2016, however Liverpool fans seem to warmed to the Estonian international - so much so that they can't bear the idea of him leaving.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have been infamous in recent seasons for having a flimsy defence. 


The signing of Virgil van Dijk has improved their defence considerably, whilst also improving centre-back partner Dejan Lovren. Other centre-back options include Cameroon international Joel Matip and England prospect Joe Gomez. This leaves Klavan fifth in the pecking order, however with both Lovren and Matip injured at the moment, Klavan may be needed if there is another injury or suspension.

With this in mind, many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to tell us about how much they don't want to see Klavan leave the club.

During his time at Liverpool, Klavan has gone from being a defensive liability, to a cult hero. Klavan's greatest moment in a Liverpool shirt came when he scored a stoppage time winner away to Burnley. A dramatic diving header at the far-post, writing his name into Liverpool folklore.

Should Klavan leave Anfield, then his most likely destination is a return to the Bundesliga. Klavan spent four years playing in the Bundesliga for Augsburg prior to signing for Liverpool. 

The transfer window in Germany does not shut until the 31st August, so Reds fans only have a few more weeks to worry about whether the big Estonian centre-half will be leaving Merseyside.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)