Tottenham Defender Set for Exit This Month Amid Interest From PSG and Schalke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to let left-back Danny Rose leave the club this month before the European transfer deadline, despite having to wait until January to sign a replacement.

According to the Mirror, German side Schalke 04 are interested in the England international and have been joined in the race for his signature by French champions PSG, with Spurs valuing Rose at around £50m.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The full-back has been deemed surplus to requirements at Spurs, with Ben Davies now firmly established as the club's first choice at left-back and the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters or Jan Vertonghen capable of deputising in the position if required.

This means that Spurs are prepared to allow Rose to leave should they receive an acceptable offer, despite being unable to reinvest the money until the January transfer window opens.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Rose recently admitted his frustration at being repeatedly left out of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side last season, claiming to have only been injured twice during the campaign despite suggestions the 28-year-old had spent the majority of the season injured.

Though Rose was still selected for Gareth Southgate's England squad, his lack of game time at Spurs affected his standing within the squad as Ashley Young was preferred at left wing-back throughout the tournament.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Spurs made history this month by becoming the first English side not to sign a single player during the summer transfer window since it first opened in 2003, meaning they begin the season with the same squad that finished the 2017/18 season.

Though many believe that a lack of additions to the side could see the club stand still while rivals progress, Pochettino's side did at least get off to a winning start in the Premier League this season with a 2-1 win at Newcastle in their first game.