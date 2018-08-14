Vincent Kompany Claims Current Manchester City Side is No Better Than Class of 2012

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Vincent Kompany has made the bold claim that the current Manchester City side is very similar, in terms of quality, to the team that won City's first Premier League title in 2012.

Last season Pep Guardiola's team set new records for the most goals, most points and most wins in an English top-flight campaign, and they are clear favourites to retain the title this year.

Kompany, along with David Silva and Sergio Aguero, played in both the 2012 and 2018 title-winning sides, captaining the former to their famous final-day victory over QPR that stole the title away from rivals Manchester United.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Belgian surprisingly claims that the current group is not much better than Roberto Mancini's side of six years ago, except for their level of preparation.


“People don't believe, but there is not more quality in this team than we had in the team that first won the title for Manchester City. In terms of quality, it is pretty even,” he told the BBC's Premier League Preview podcast, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.


“The big difference is how we prepare for games and how we always have some sort of advantage to the opponent.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“If the manager keeps doing what he's doing, that is a start for the whole team to kick on as well.”

Kompany was a key member of the 2012 team, but over the last few years he has struggled with injuries and played in less than half of City's games last season.

City have started this season as they finished the last, beating Chelsea to win the Community Shield before easing past Arsenal in their first Premier League match of the new campaign.

