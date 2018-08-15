Diego Godin Reveals Why He Turned Down Man Utd Move But Confirms He Hasn't Signed New Atletico Deal

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has spoken out about his potential move to the Premier League, stating “personal reasons” were the reasons the move to Manchester United fell through.

According to the Mirror, the 32-year-old turned down a deadline day transfer to Old Trafford, following Mourinho’s sides triggered the Uruguayan’s €25m release clause, and claims he has not gone on to sign a new contract at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Hoy más que nunca orgulloso de mis compañeros y de ser uruguayo!! Y gracias a todo el país por apoyarnos siempre!!! Les puedo asegurar que nuestro mayor trofeo es el respeto y cariño de ustedes!! De parte de este grupo gracias una vez más!!! pic.twitter.com/rVGAPr95ea — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) July 6, 2018

Godin, who captained his nation at this summer's World Cup in Russia, stated: "I have not renewed. I have had offers, although I have decided to stay for personal reasons and I am only thinking about the final.

"But I have not extended my contract. I saw that news came out but I do not know where it came from."

Atletico Madrid face rivals Real Madrid in the Super Cup in Estonia, as both sides begin the race to pick up their first piece of silverware this season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Red Devils were linked with a number of central defenders throughout this summer’s transfer window, as they looked to bolster their back line ahead of the new Premier League season.

There had been rumours that Godin was set for a new bumper deal at the club where he has made 350 appearances in all competitions, but the centre half has claimed these are false reports.