Jurgen Klopp Admits He Has No Idea How Good Liverpool Summer Signing Could Be

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he has no idea how good new signing Naby Keita can be.

The winger, who joined the Reds from RB Leipzig this summer despite having signed a deal last year, was indeed impressive on his debut, having started in the 4-0 demolition of West Ham on Sunday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And Klopp reckons the sky's the limit for the Guinea international, whom he hopes can remain free of injury throughout the campaign's entirety

“He [Keita] is a fantastic football player,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said to talkSPORT. “He doesn’t know how good he can be. We have no clue about it.

“We have only seen signs of it so far. There’s a lot more to come as he’s still a young boy. Hopefully, he will stay injury-free and then the future is pretty nice.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Veteran midfielder James Milner was also impressed by Keita's performance on Sunday and praised his new teammate following the win.





“He is obviously a top player, we know that,” he told reporters. That’s his first game – he’s only going to get better, I’m sure, getting used to the way we play and the system, getting used to his new teammates and playing Premier League football.





“He has pretty much got everything: he can win the ball back, high tempo, good ability, driving runs forward. He is a great addition along with the other new boys.

“That’s exactly what you want. You look down the teamsheet and on the bench, and some of the players who are either injured or not in the squad, it’s a strong, strong squad."