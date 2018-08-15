Karim Benzema Says Real Madrid Love Playing Under Pressure Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

Champions League winners Real Madrid meet Europa League victors Atletico Madrid tonight in the UEFA Super Cup, and forward Karim Benzema has revealed that his side will do everything to win it.

Real Madrid have won the Super Cup in the last two years and will be keen to secure a third consecutive title at rival Atletico's expense.

Benzema spoke to UEFA ahead of the match, with the interview being published on Real Madrid's official website. He told UEFA: "We’ve enjoyed a golden age at Real Madrid with all the titles we’ve won. I think we’ve been able to build a solid team season after season, as well as give the best of ourselves to get as far as possible.





"There is a lot of pressure and high expectations at the beginning of every season, and that's why I love this club."

When asked about the Super Cup, Benzema responded: "It means a great deal because the UEFA Super Cup is another trophy and we all know when you play for Real Madrid that you must win.

"It's a title we will give our all to win. It will be hard, but we have a fresh team and it would be good to start the season by winning it."





He was also asked about the Champions League final clash with Liverpool, in which he opened the scoring following a mistake from goalkeeper Loris Karius. The Frenchman said: "It was a special goal, but it wasn't easy to score.

"I knew how to anticipate what the goalkeeper was about to do. It meant a lot to me, not just that goal, but the entire final. I think I put in a big performance.

"It might have been one of my best games in a Real Madrid jersey, and I was lucky that that game was an important final."





Benzema has made over 400 appearances for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2009, finding the back of the net on 193 occasions. He will need to continue his scoring form as the club enters the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.