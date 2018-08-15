Leicester City Signing Expected to Be Given Green Light Over Work Permit Ahead of Wolves Clash

August 15, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel could be boosted by the arrival of Çağlar Söyüncü ahead of their trip to Southampton once the defender gets the all clear over his work permit application on Friday, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the summer, but the proposed switch never materialised and Söyüncü eventually put pen to paper at the King Power Stadium late in the transfer window.

Issues surrounding a work permit prevented the Turkey international from making his debut at Old Trafford during the Premier League's curtain-raiser, and Söyüncü is also expected to miss out of Leicester City's first home game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Turkish Football claim that Söyüncü could be available for the Foxes' trip to St. Mary's Stadium next week once a work permit has been granted, something which is expected to go through on Friday.

The former SC Freiburg star has already been given assurances that he will walk straight into their first team this season, although Söyüncü can expect stiff competition for places following the arrival of Filip Benković and Jonny Evans.

Despite not having a work permit granted by the Home Office, defender Söyüncü has already said his goodbyes at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Releasing a statement, the youngster claimed that the time had come for him to change roads after making 50 Bundesliga appearances with the Breisgau-Brasilianer.

"I would not imagine what an amazing two years awaited me here before I signed the contract with Freiburg," Söyüncü wrote on social media. "Everything I accomplished, the development of my play and my character are unforgettable memories. I will never forget them.

"Though, you know every ending of a chapter is another beginning in a story. I believe that now it is time to change the road for me."

