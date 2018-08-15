Liverpool Reject Bid From Serie A Side Torino for Out of Favour Midfielder Marko Grujic

The English transfer window has closed and Marko Grujic remains a Liverpool player. However, European teams are circling in an attempt to sign Grujic, with Liverpool recently rejecting an offer from Serie A side Torino.

Grujic, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Cardiff City, has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield, with the likes of Galatasaray and Middlesbrough reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The Liverpool Echo are reporting that Torino made an offer to Liverpool to take Grujic on loan for the next season, with an option to buy the player for £9m next summer. However, that offer was immediately rejected by Liverpool, who are reluctant to sell Grujic permanently.

The club value him at around £20m, but insist that they see a future for the youngster at Liverpool. As a result, they ideally want Grujic to sign a new contract with the club, before going out on another loan to aid his development.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He was heavily linked with a return to Cardiff City, after helping them earn promotion to the Premier League. However, the player opted against the deal, and the new contract with Liverpool, and instead chose to consider other options.

Grujic's agent has reportedly informed the club that Russian side CSKA Moscow are keen to sign Grujic, after missing out on the player when he initially joined Liverpool in 2016.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

After struggling to break in to Liverpool's senior squad, Grujic moved to Cardiff City in January and went on to make 13 appearances in the Championship.

Grujic is a strong central midfielder who is comfortable operating in either a more advanced or a more defensive role, playing in both positions during his time with Cardiff. He helped protect Cardiff's defence as they managed to finish second in the Championship, and earn promotion to the top flight.