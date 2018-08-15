Liverpool's Out of Favour Keeper Simon Mignolet in Talks Over Joining Napoli Before Week's End

Simon Mignolet is expected to leave Liverpool and complete a move to Napoli over the coming days with talks ongoing between his representatives and the Serie A giants, but according to his agent a deal is yet to be agreed.

Mignolet, 30, swiftly found himself third in the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Alisson, having been usurped in the position by Loris Karius midway through last season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Belgium international is seeking regular game time this season and Napoli have come to the fore to offer him a way out of the Premier League side after summer signing Alex Meret suffered an injury - as per the Mirror.





Napoli are a number of clubs who have been monitoring Mignolet, but any move to Italy would need to be completed before the close of the Serie A transfer window on Friday.





Speaking to La Derniere Heure, Mignolet's agent Nico Vaesen said: "We're talking, but there's no agreement. It's in the interest of the club to find a solution.

Looks like Mignolet could be off, hopefully Napoli cough up the cash. Not the first time he'd be replacing Reina! — Indigo 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) August 9, 2018

"Liverpool want to keep him, but he wants to and must play. He deserves to play in a great team.

"For them [Napoli], Simon represents the best option in terms of quality, but there's also the financial aspect. If he wants, or is happy at 30 years of age, to kind of just be known now as a No 2, then this is perfect."

Mignolet is back training on Merseyside after an extended break following his World Cup duties and was not named in the matchday squad for Liverpool's league opener against West Ham.

The 30-year-old stopper - whose contract does not expire until 2021 - has been with the Reds since 2013 and has made 202 appearances.