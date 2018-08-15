Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Suffers Knee Injury, Extent Not Yet Known

The Man City midfielder suffered an injury to his right knee in training on Wednesday.

By Emily Caron
August 15, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury to his right knee in training on Wednesday, the team announced. The Belgian star is undergoing testing to determine the extent of the injury. 

The 27-year-old midfielder has a history of right knee issues, missing 12 games in 2016 with torn knee and ankle ligaments. There are reports that Wednesday's injury could be similar to the 2016 injury that caused him to miss more than two months of matches.

City will release "further updates on Kevin's condition in due course." 

De Bruyne scored 12 goals and had 21 assists last season when City won the Premier League title, though he missed out on winning individual awards for his season, and finishined second to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City plays Huddersfield at home on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)