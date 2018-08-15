Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury to his right knee in training on Wednesday, the team announced. The Belgian star is undergoing testing to determine the extent of the injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder has a history of right knee issues, missing 12 games in 2016 with torn knee and ankle ligaments. There are reports that Wednesday's injury could be similar to the 2016 injury that caused him to miss more than two months of matches.

City will release "further updates on Kevin's condition in due course."

De Bruyne scored 12 goals and had 21 assists last season when City won the Premier League title, though he missed out on winning individual awards for his season, and finishined second to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City plays Huddersfield at home on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.