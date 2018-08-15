Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Warns it is 'Not Enough' to Rely on New Signing Gonzalo Higuain

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has warned fans that it is "not enough" to rely on summer signing Gonzalo Higuaín ahead of the new Serie A season despite his outstanding goalscoring record in Italy.

The former Real Madrid and S.S.C. Napoli striker secured a loan move from Juventus to the San Siro following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, with the Rossoneri also holding an option to buy the Argentina international in 2019.

Milan have also seen the likes of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko and Hamburger SV's Alen Halilović join their ranks this summer.

But ahead of the new season which kicks off for the Rossoneri when they host Genoa on Sunday, head coach Gattuso singled out new striker Higuaín by warning that the club can't just rely on his goals this year.

"We're going nowhere if we just rely on one player, even if it is Higuaín. It's not enough," Gattuso said during pre-season, quoted by Goal.

#GH9 | @G_Higuain's debut:

⚽ Goal ✔

🔴⚫ Teamwork ✔

🏟 👏🏻 Ovation at the Bernabéu ✔

Not bad for a start, Gonzalo

Wow Pipita, che grande esordio! pic.twitter.com/JGOyTMAsVx — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 12, 2018

"In order to be credible, you have to do the work throughout the week, encouraging your team-mates and not insulting them. I've seen all of that since he arrived here."

Higuaín's move to Milan also involved defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara switching between the two clubs, with many fans believed that reigning Scudetto holders have received the rough end of the stick in their pursuit of immediate success.

The France-born striker has scored 111 goals in just 177 Serie A appearances following a move to Italy in 2013. Higuaín recently made his debut for Milan during a friendly back at the Santiago Bernabéu, scoring a stunning goal in a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid.