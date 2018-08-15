Patrick Roberts Poised for Loan Spell at Girona After Failing to Make Man City Breakthrough

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts looks set to join La Liga side Girona on a season-long loan deal in a bid to continue his development.

The talented Englishman has spent the past two-and-a-half years on loan at Scottish champions Celtic , making 79 appearances for the Glasgow-based outfit as he became an integral part of the unbeaten 2016/17 side.

With places in City’s starting line-up locked down after a highly impressive 2017/18 campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side, Roberts is free to leave on loan for the third season running to continuing honing his craft.

David Banks/GettyImages

It appears that development will continue at Girona, with a report from Sky Sports revealing that everything is in place for Roberts to move to Spain, at a club owned by City Football Group - the parent company who control Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was keen to take Roberts back up to Parkhead for another season but could not agree on a deal, leaving the winger free to return to Manchester.





He has gained valuable experience with City's squad this summer, travelling with the side to their pre-season tour of the United States. Whilst there, Roberts featured as a substitute against both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, but it seems unlikely he will be afforded the same opportunities in the Premier League.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Roberts has made three appearances for City so far after moving to the Etihad from Fulham in 2015. He will hope this latest loan spell will finally prove that he is worthy of an opportunity in Guardiola's squad, with an exit from the Citizens likely should he fail to impress this season.