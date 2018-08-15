Report Claims Rafa Benitez Has Told Outcast Moroccan Defender He Can Leave St James' Park

Rafa Benitez is understood to be intent on offloading a few of his Newcastle players before the end of August.

Per the Northern Echo, the former Liverpool and Chelsea manager has already let one player know he isn't in his plans for the season.

Moroccan full-back Achraf Lazaar has been told that he could leave St James' Park this month, according to the report. And it is believed that a move overseas is more likely than a stay in England, with the player's representatives looking to engineer a return to Italy.

Lazaar only played 37 minutes for the Magpies during their Championship campaign after joining from Palermo in 2016, and he spent last season on loan at Benevento.

The 26-year-old was not included in the squad list that was delivered to the Premier League before the beginning of the campaign, ruling him out of Newcastle's league campaign.

Rolando Aarons and Henri Saivet were not included either and are both understood to be on the verge of leaving the Tyneside outfit as well. The latter is reportedly set for a permanent move to Turkish side Bursaspor, and the aforementioned source are reporting that he has already flown in to finalise personal terms.

Aarons, meanwhile, is a target for several Championship sides. Benitez allowed the winger minutes during the pre-season but has since asked Newcastle's director Lee Charnley to find the player another club.

Charnley is now said to be awaiting word from a host of teams and is confident a deal can be had before the close of the loan window.