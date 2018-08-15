Ryan Sessegnon Claims He's 'Unfazed' by Transfer Rumours & Remains Focused on Fulham

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon has declared that he is unfazed by the recent rumours surrounding his future at Craven Cottage and remains focused on playing in England’s top flight for the newly promoted side.

According to Sky Sports, the 18-year-old, who had been linked with a move away from Fulham to some of the world’s biggest teams, said he was flattered but remains focused on the task of playing under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Sessegnon, who gained promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs with Fulham last season, said: “You always see little bits and bobs when teams are linked with you, but I was always staying focused on playing for Fulham.

"That's my main focus - just getting my head down and playing for Fulham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Of course as a young player, when you get linked to these clubs playing Champions League football, it's always flattering."

The versatile left sided player started his Premier League tenure with a home defeat to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season, but will be looking to add to his 16 goals from last season in the current campaign.

Sessegnon is rumoured to be in talks with the Cottagers over a potential new contract extension, but the teenager claims he is none the wiser on the topic, adding: “I'm not aware of anything right now. I'm just playing and seeing how it goes.”

Fulham will head to Wembley on Saturday to face Tottenham, hoping to end the night with some points on the board. Jokanovic's side will have to pull off a stellar performance in order to interrupt the flow of Mauricio Pochettino's squad, and Sessegnon knows that his form on match day will have a major impact on their chances.

