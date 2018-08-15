Spurs Place €200m Price Tag on Eriksen as Real Madrid Continue Search for Luka Modric Replacement

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Real Madrid have been quoted €200m to snap up Tottenham's Christian Eriksen this summer, a figure which has been rebuffed by the Spanish giants and has repercussions for Luka Modric's proposed move to Inter. 

The Italian giants are eager to continue their stunning summer business by landing the Croatian superstar, who is equally keen to ply his trade in the league he grew up watching according to previous reports

However, Los Blancos are resistant to allow the 32-year-old to leave without first finding a suitable replacement - and the man they had identified was Spurs' midfield maestro

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Real Madrid made a fresh approach for Eriksen on Tuesday as they look to make a final decision over Modric's future before the Serie A transfer window comes to a close on Friday.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

However, with no opportunity to find a replacement after the Premier League transfer window closed earlier this month - and with two years remaining on his contract - Tottenham returned Real's advances with a €200m price tag for their star man.


A figure which Real's president Florentino Perez would find hard to justify for the 26-year-old, and without a suitable replacement the report claims the Spanish giants will not consider sanctioning a move for Modric. 

The Croatia international's agent, Vlado Lemic, is still hoping to convince Real Madrid to agree to a sale, with further talks expected to take place after the club's Super Cup final clash with rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. 


The 32-year-old has been named as a member of the squad for the final in Tallinn despite the uncertainty over his future. 

