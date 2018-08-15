Wayne Rooney continued his strong performance as captain of D.C. United with two goals in a win against Portland on Wednesday.

The first was an easy goal that came in the 43rd minute. Rooney collected the pass and slid it past the Portland goalie.

The second was a beauty off a free kick that came in the 68th minute.

Rooney left to a standing ovation in the 86th minute. D.C. United beat Portland 4–1 to extend its unbeaten streak to four games and jump three teams in the Eastern Conference standings. The team now sits in eighth place.

Rooney, 32, signed a multi-year deal with United in late June after transferring from Everton. He debuted on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps, entering the match in the second half.