Wilfried Zaha Commits Future to Crystal Palace With New Long-Term Contract to 2023

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new five-year contract that promises to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2023.

It follows a summer of transfer speculation that saw Zaha linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham and so the news comes as a big relief and great reassurance to Palace fans.

"I'm very pleased. Obviously, I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season. I'm buzzing that we managed to get it sorted," the player told Palace TV.

Chairman Steve Parish added, "Wilf grew up a stone's throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12.

New 5 Year Deal @wilfriedzaha 🦅 ❤️💙❤️💙❤️ 🦅

A post shared by Steve Parish (@chair4palace) on

"This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf - and is richly deserved."

Zaha made his Palace debut as a 17-year-old in March 2010 and was instrumental in helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs three years later. He subsequently joined Manchester United but returned to Palace after only one season away.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Ivorian has since gone from strength to strength, scoring 16 goals across the last two seasons and already netting one in the club's opening day win over Fulham at the weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)