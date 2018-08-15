Zinedine Zidane Eyeing Manager's Role at Man Utd as Speculation Continues Over Mourinho Future

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

The new Premier League season may only be one weekend old, but rumours are already circulating around the future of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho - with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane touted as the favourite to replace the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, who is in his third season with the Red Devils, has been the centre of attention of affairs with Manchester, openly criticising the club's transfer policy as well as the playing staff (including Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba). And, according to French outlet L'Equipe, Zidane is closely monitoring the situation at Man Utd as he considers his next role. 

Zidane is part of footballing folklore after winning the World Cup with France in 1998, as well as guiding Los Blancos to three Champions League titles as manager (he also won one with Real as a player - one of only seven men to win the coveted trophy as a player and as a manager). 

In May of this year, the 46-year-old resigned from Real and has since been out of work, but it now appears that the Frenchman is eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has not been a happy man at United, and may be feeling the pressure to deliver after finishing 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the league last season - hence his comments warning the club board that they would face a 'difficult season' if the squad was not improved.

TF-Images/GettyImages

While coming second to all-conquering City squad last year is still a great achievement, Mourinho's comments and general attitude have not earned him many fans in the north west of England, and the news that Zidane is interested in coming to Old Trafford will fuel fan excitement - and likely reduce any positive sentiment remaining for the incumbent boss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)