Zinedine Zidane Eyeing Manager's Role at Man Utd as Speculation Continues Over Mourinho Future

The new Premier League season may only be one weekend old, but rumours are already circulating around the future of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho - with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane touted as the favourite to replace the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, who is in his third season with the Red Devils, has been the centre of attention of affairs with Manchester, openly criticising the club's transfer policy as well as the playing staff (including Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba). And, according to French outlet L'Equipe, Zidane is closely monitoring the situation at Man Utd as he considers his next role.

Voici la Une de L'Équipe de ce mercredi 15 août !



Télécharger l'édition

👉 https://t.co/c1rNzpDboZ pic.twitter.com/BgTttC5GSU — ⭐ L'ÉQUIPE ⭐ (@lequipe) August 14, 2018

Zidane is part of footballing folklore after winning the World Cup with France in 1998, as well as guiding Los Blancos to three Champions League titles as manager (he also won one with Real as a player - one of only seven men to win the coveted trophy as a player and as a manager).

In May of this year, the 46-year-old resigned from Real and has since been out of work, but it now appears that the Frenchman is eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has not been a happy man at United, and may be feeling the pressure to deliver after finishing 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the league last season - hence his comments warning the club board that they would face a 'difficult season' if the squad was not improved.

TF-Images/GettyImages

While coming second to all-conquering City squad last year is still a great achievement, Mourinho's comments and general attitude have not earned him many fans in the north west of England, and the news that Zidane is interested in coming to Old Trafford will fuel fan excitement - and likely reduce any positive sentiment remaining for the incumbent boss.