AC Milan Midfielder Suso Reportedly Set to Extend Rossoneri Contract Amid AS Roma Interest

Suso is set to reject the advances of Roma and sign a new contract with AC Milan, despite the arrival of a challenger to his place in Gennaro Gattuso's team.

The loan signing of Samu Castillejo from Villarreal will provide fresh competition for Suso, but the Spaniard is willing to face the challenge and is confident of keeping his place after last season.

Of the Milan squad, only Patrick Cutrone directly contributed to more goals than Suso in 2017/18, and his good form has attracted interest from Serie A rivals Roma.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci held talks with I Giallorossi last week, but despite the lure of Champions League football Suso is ready to commit his future to I Rossoneri.

Lucci has told Milan that Suso wants to extend his stay at the San Siro, and the 24-year-old expects an improved wage packet.

In response, Milan have made it clear that Suso's contract will be sorted within the next few weeks, so that Suso can get on with playing his football without any distractions.

Milan sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that no bids have been received for Suso and they are not expecting anything to change

"There have never been any offers, neither from Rome nor from anyone," Leonardo said, quoted by Calcio Mercato.

"There was an individual cognitive meeting, to share some feelings. We never thought of putting Suso on the market, today there are no conditions for Suso leaving."

Suso has made 95 appearances for Milan since they signed him from Liverpool in 2015.