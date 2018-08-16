AC Milan Midfielder Suso Reportedly Set to Extend Rossoneri Contract Amid AS Roma Interest

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Suso is set to reject the advances of Roma and sign a new contract with AC Milan, despite the arrival of a challenger to his place in Gennaro Gattuso's team.

The loan signing of Samu Castillejo from Villarreal will provide fresh competition for Suso, but the Spaniard is willing to face the challenge and is confident of keeping his place after last season.

Of the Milan squad, only Patrick Cutrone directly contributed to more goals than Suso in 2017/18, and his good form has attracted interest from Serie A rivals Roma.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci held talks with I Giallorossi last week, but despite the lure of Champions League football Suso is ready to commit his future to I Rossoneri.

Lucci has told Milan that Suso wants to extend his stay at the San Siro, and the 24-year-old expects an improved wage packet.

In response, Milan have made it clear that Suso's contract will be sorted within the next few weeks, so that Suso can get on with playing his football without any distractions.

Milan sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that no bids have been received for Suso and they are not expecting anything to change

"There have never been any offers, neither from Rome nor from anyone," Leonardo said, quoted by Calcio Mercato

"There was an individual cognitive meeting, to share some feelings. We never thought of putting Suso on the market, today there are no conditions for Suso leaving."

Suso has made 95 appearances for Milan since they signed him from Liverpool in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)