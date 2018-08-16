Arsenal Boss Emery Refuses to Give Up Chase for Norwegian Wonderkid & Plots Deal for Next Summer

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is believed to have not given up on signing Molde wonderkid Erling Håland, despite RB Leipzig being hot favourites to sign the prodigy for £7m before the European transfer window closes.

According to the Daily Star, Emery is so intent on signing Håland - the son of ex Man City star Alf-Inge - he will look to sign the prodigy from Leipzig as soon as next summer, should he sign for the Bundesliga outfit. The 19-year-old has scored ten goals in 18 appearances for his side this season, and has netted ten times in just eight Norway Under-19 international matches.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

The Gunners have a strong reputation for developing young players, with the likes of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fàbregas joining the club in their youth before developing into Premier League stars. Emery clearly has the same ethos as the club, having given 19-year-old Mattéo Guendouzi his debut against Manchester City last weekend.





Arsenal were outplayed by the league champions in their 2-0 loss last weekend, and Emery will need to galvanise his squad if they are to challenge for a top four finish this season. Gunners fans will be hoping for an improved showing under their new boss, following Arsène Wenger's struggles with the club at the tail end of his tenure as Arsenal manager.

Meanwhile, Gunners youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been ruled out of action for at least two months after suffering a fractured fibula. The 20-year-old was drafted in for the Manchester City match on Sunday after Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac were ruled out of the game, and Emery now has an injury crisis on his hands just a week into the new season.