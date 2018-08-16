Arsenal Boss Emery Refuses to Give Up Chase for Norwegian Wonderkid & Plots Deal for Next Summer

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is believed to have not given up on signing Molde wonderkid Erling Håland, despite RB Leipzig being hot favourites to sign the prodigy for £7m before the European transfer window closes.

According to the Daily Star, Emery is so intent on signing Håland - the son of ex Man City star Alf-Inge - he will look to sign the prodigy from Leipzig as soon as next summer, should he sign for the Bundesliga outfit. The 19-year-old has scored ten goals in 18 appearances for his side this season, and has netted ten times in just eight Norway Under-19 international matches.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

The Gunners have a strong reputation for developing young players, with the likes of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fàbregas joining the club in their youth before developing into Premier League stars. Emery clearly has the same ethos as the club, having given 19-year-old Mattéo Guendouzi his debut against Manchester City last weekend.


Arsenal were outplayed by the league champions in their 2-0 loss last weekend, and Emery will need to galvanise his squad if they are to challenge for a top four finish this season. Gunners fans will be hoping for an improved showing under their new boss, following Arsène Wenger's struggles with the club at the tail end of his tenure as Arsenal manager.

Meanwhile, Gunners youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been ruled out of action for at least two months after suffering a fractured fibula. The 20-year-old was drafted in for the Manchester City match on Sunday after Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac were ruled out of the game, and Emery now has an injury crisis on his hands just a week into the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)