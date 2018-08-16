Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Expects 'Very Hard Season' Despite UEFA Super Cup Win Over Real

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has downplayed the significance of his side's 4-2 victory over fierce rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in Tallinn, Estonia.

A brace from the superb Diego Costa in normal time and magnificent goals from Saul Niguez and Koke in extra time enabled the Europa League winners to sink the UEFA Champions League winners, who scored through a Karim Benzema header and a Sergio Ramos penalty.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Speaking to Movistar after the game, and quoted by Four Four Two, Simeone admitted that his side would celebrate their win over their city rivals. However, he didn't sound especially enthusiastic, saying: "Today we have to enjoy, no doubt."

The Argentinian continued in a more downbeat tone, as he remarked: "When we have to lose, we suffer, we cry, we get angry, we lock ourselves in." These comments reflect the kind of fierce competitiveness which earned Simeone a four-match touchline ban from UEFA in May - which was why he had to watch his side's triumph from the stands.

Fortunately for Simeone's charges, Real Madrid looked some way short of their best - although they would most likely have won if Brazil full back Marcelo hadn't fluffed his lines towards the end of normal time.

MB Media/GettyImages

In any case, Simeone sounded more interested in the future than the immediate past. "From tomorrow night we will start thinking about the league, which is going to be a very hard season," he insisted, adding: "More titles this season? Everyone knows me: Valencia."

Simeone's last comment was a reference to his side's first match of the 2018/19 La Liga season. Los Rojiblancos will travel to the Mestalla Stadium on Monday for a potentially tricky encounter.

Atletico Madrid finished last season's league campaign in second place - six points ahead of fourth-placed Valencia and three points ahead of Real, but 14 points adrift of champions Barcelona.

