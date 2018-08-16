Bayern Munich Consider Swoop For Spurs Ace Alderweireld as Boateng Edges Closer to Bundesliga Exit

Bayern Munich are believed to be weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld as a possible replacement for Jerome Boateng, who is believed to be edging closer towards Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Mirror, Alderweireld in on Bayern's shortlist to replace Boateng, who is thought to have already agreed terms with PSG. Most transfer windows across Europe don't close until August 31st, giving the clubs two weeks to get their deals over the line.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

With the Premier League transfer window now closed, Spurs would have no opportunity to sign a replacement for Alderweireld until January. It would certainly be a strange move to sell Alderweireld at this point of the season, with the club having limited cover in the central defence beyond starters Davison Sánchez and Jan Vertonghen.

However, Alderweireld's contract has a clause that could see him leave for just £25m next summer, and Spurs may look to cash in on the Belgium international while the opportunity still remains. There is still a possibility that the 29-year-old could sign a new deal, but his persistent refusal to extend his stay is thought to have damaged his relationship with the club.

Alderweireld has been with Spurs for three seasons, joining the club from Atlético Madrid after impressing in the Premier League during a loan spell with Southampton. The powerful defender had a regular starting spot alongside his club teammate Vertonghen in Belgium's World Cup side, and played a pivotal role in Roberto Martinez's team reaching the semi-final.

In other news, Spurs are believed to have slapped an outrageous €200m price tag on their star midfielder Christian Eriksen, in order to ward off interest from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are believed to be eyeing up the Danish dynamo as a direct replacement for Luka Modrić, should the Croatian move to Inter before the transfer window closes.