It is still unclear whether Inter intend to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid before the Italian transfer window shuts on Friday, with conflicting reports muddying the waters.

The Croatian has been strongly linked with a move to the San Siro this summer, and may be tempted by a new challenge after winning 4 Champions League titles in an incredible six-year spell with Madrid.

Before the UEFA Super Cup final against Atletico Madrid, Real director Emilio Butragueno told Movistar+ television that Modric was content to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is no issue with Modric, he's happy to continue with us," he said, quoted by Marca.

Sky Sports Italia still insists that Modric and his representatives are pushing for a move away from the Spanish capital and will plead with Real to let him leave on Thursday.

Florentino Perez is not easily swayed though and he will not want Modric to leave after a damaging summer in which three-times Champions League-winning manager Zinedine Zidane and record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo both left the club.

Real might allow Modric to leave if they had a suitable replacement, but that too seems doubtful as their top target Christian Eriksen is valued at €200m by Tottenham Hotspur.

In the Galactico era, Real frequently spent large sums on high-profile players, but that is unlikely to be repeated under the current transfer policy with Perez reportedly reluctant to spend more than €100m on a player.

Modric came on as a second-half substitute on Wednesday night, making his first competitive appearance since losing the World Cup final with Croatia.

The Croatian was again on the losing side as Real lost 4-2 in overtime, earning Atletico the first European silverware of the new season.