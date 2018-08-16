Former Newcastle Talent Reveals He is Finally 'Comfortable' Enough to Play in the Premier League

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Serbian striker Aleksandr Mitrovic has said that he is finally being used properly for the first time in English football.

Mitrovic moved to Fulham from his former club Newcastle United for a £22m deal during the summer, after spending five months last campaign at Craven Cottage and helping his temporary club gain promotion.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite the admiration of Newcastle fans, the Serbia international was given little space in the league under Rafa Benitez, making six appearances with the Magpies in the Premier League last season and scoring only once. However, the 23-year-old now feels happy with the way the club and the team work at his new permanent home.

"In England, this [at Fulham] is the first time that I really feel comfortable in the system and in the way we play", the striker told the Telegraph.

"I think the manager and my team-mates, they all know my strengths and try to use them in the best way that they can. The result was that I scored a lot of goals and we won games."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Mitrovic bagged 12 goals for the Cottagers in 20 matches, vital for Fulham's triumphant ride back to the top tier of English football. But at Newcastle, the Serbian attacker managed only four goals in 25 appearances when the Magpies won the Championship in 2017.

Mitrovic moved to the UK in 2015 after shining in Belgium at Anderlecht but has had little luck in England's top flight so far. However, the striker is confident that he can show his real talent wearing the iconic all-white shirt alongside the river Thames.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I know it is going to be hard”, Mitrovic said. “It is a better league with much more quality. But I know I have the ability, I have the quality. 

"I want to show everybody that I can play in the best league in the world and score goals.”

