'He Hasn’t Done Well Enough': Ex-Arsenal Player Unimpressed by Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Performances

Former Arsenal player turned pundit Stewart Robson has had his say on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, stating that he has been far from impressed by the Armenian international since his arrival in the Premier League.

Having only signed for the London club last January from Manchester United - in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go the opposite way - Mkhitaryan has only just completed his first full pre-season with the Gunners.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking with ESPN FC, as reported by Sport Review, Robson said: “I am not a big fan of Mkhitaryan.

“I saw him at Man United and Arsenal. He hasn’t done well enough at either club.”

The 29-year-old moved to English football in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund for £30m. In the season and a half he spent at Old Trafford, he struggled to hold down a regular starting place under Jose Mourinho; only managing to rack up 24 appearances in his first campaign, netting four times and making one assist.

The winger started 11 games in the opening half of last season for Manchester United, before being made a makeweight in a deal for Alexis Sanchez which saw a premature end to his time with the Red Devils.

However, Mkhitaryan did make a flying start for Arsenal, making three assists in his full debut in a 5-1 win against Everton in early February. Mkhitaryan finished the season with three goals in 17 appearances, memorably scoring at Old Trafford in a late-season encounter.

Starting on Sunday in Unai Emery's first game as Arsenal boss, Mkhitaryan struggled to impact the game as Champions Manchester City strolled to a comfortable 2-0 victory at The Emirates.