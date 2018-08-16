Man Utd New Boy Fred Reveals Former Arsenal Star Helped Convince Him to Make Premier League Move

August 16, 2018

Manchester United new boy Fred has revealed that an Arsenal legend was the main reason behind his move to Old Trafford, with former Gunner Gilberto Silva convincing the Brazilian to swap Shakhtar Donetsk for United. 

As reported by the Express, Fred, who arrived as one of three new signings made by Jose Mourinho, was also strongly linked with a move to the other half of Manchester to play under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

However, the Brazil international has now revealed the main factor behind his decision to choose the red half of Manchester; a chat with his agent, Silva. 

The former Arsenal man, who was part of the Gunners' 'Invincibles' side back in 2004, made 170 league appearances under Arsene Wenger. The Brazilian clearly enjoyed his time in England and the rivalry with United, with his words proving to be the decisive influence in Fred's decision.

The United new boy said: "There were options in England and in Europe. Manchester City, PSG, but I chose United. I spoke to my agent Gilberto Silva, who played for Arsenal.

“He told me that United was a huge club. I spoke to my family and friends. When I said United, I saw their faces. I'm sure that I made the right choice."

The 25-year-old, who impressed on his Premier League debut against Leicester, also said: "I want to play in and win the Premier League, the best league in the world.

“I had a proposal from China too, but I didn't want to go there because I wanted to join United."

United boss Mourinho seems to be happy with his £52m man, highlighting his technical skills in particular as a vital asset in midfielder. "Fred is a technical player," remarked Mourinho.

Epsilon/GettyImages

"Having people in the squad like Matic, Fellaini, Pogba, even Herrera - physical people, strong - we think a player like Fred, Andreas Pereira - more technical, more quality of passing, playing in short spaces - will maybe connect with the attacking players.

"We thought that he could be an important player for us - but let's wait."

Fred will make hope to repeat the positive impression from his debut in his second appearance wearing the United shirt, when the Red Devils take on Brighton this weekend.

