Mourinho Tells Paul Pogba to 'Ask for Transfer' If He Wants to Leave Man Utd as Public Row Escalates

Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to have hit rock bottom, after the pair reportedly engaged in a furious bust-up around recent media comments made by the World Cup winner.

The 25-year-old has been linked with an extraordinary switch to La Liga champions Barcelona in recent weeks, with a multitude of reports suggesting that Pogba is unhappy in Manchester.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Though an Old Trafford exit would seem unfathomable, the pair's continued public disagreements threaten to undermine Pogba's future at the club - with The Sun reporting that the pair have fallen out once more as the Portuguese manager looks to prevent Pogba from publicly airing his grievances.

Mourinho is said to have told Pogba to ask for a transfer should he wish to leave the club again, rather than speculating to journalists. He is said to have been met with a hostile retort from Pogba, who told his manager that any plans to speak to him formally would need to go through super agent Mina Raiola from now on.

Their latest row appears to have stemmed from comments Pogba specifically made in the wake of United's 2-1 win over Leicester on the opening day of the season. Despite United winning, Pogba hinted to reporters that there are things he is unable to say, as he will most likely be fined as a result.

The pair's troubled relationship has long been discussed as Pogba's main bone of contention at the club, though rumours continue to swirl that his desire to join Barcelona is his main issue above all else.

MailOnline Sport claim that when Pogba left Juventus two years ago, he would have preferred to move to Spain rather than joining United - but agent Raiola was unable to tempt Barça or Real Madrid into making a then world record offer.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He rejoined United for £89m as a result, but after just two seasons at Old Trafford, it appears Pogba may be trying to engineer a move away from the club once more - if you believe everything you read.