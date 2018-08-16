Newcastle United Fans React Furiously to Speculation About Manager Who Could Replace Rafa Benitez

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media to speculation former boss Sam Allardyce could make a sensational return to St. James' Park this season, if Rafa Benitez leaves the club.

After yet another summer of potential boardroom Tetris, the Magpies have remained under the ownership of Mike Ashley, as the Sports Direct owner adds House of Fraser to his business portfolio.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Despite Ashley himself spending in excess of £90m for the acquisition of the high street clothes retailer, Newcastle continue to be restricted in their transfer budget, that has seen just loan additions of the likes of Salomon Rondon, with just fellow striker Yoshinori Muto and defender Fabian Schar coming into the club for fees in the close season.

Benitez's further unrest and an opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, has led to further talk that the Spaniard's time on Merseyside could be dwindling.

Should the former Liverpool boss vacate his seat at the club, the Independent speculated that Allardyce could ride to the Magpies' rescue, and fans have been quick to state their feelings on the matter.

Some feel Allardyce's return is inevitable with the former England head coach currently unattached.

One fan is even certain.

And for some, the thought is too much.

Having led the Magpies between May 2017 and early Janaury of the same season, Allardyce curried little favour with fans of the Gallowgate winning just 20% of leagues games that campaign under the Dudley native's tenure in the north east.

Despite being openly criticised by the ever-vociferous fanbase, it was argued that Allardyce was not afforded enough time to turn the club's fortunes around.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

For Benitez, who took charge of Newcastle in 2016 - leading the Magpies at both top and second tiers of English football - the 58-year-old from Madrid continues to have his hands tied, to the detriment of club success - or so it seems.

Speculation has again reared it head that Benitez could bring an premature end to his stewardship at St. James', which could see Allardyce installed for the second time by owner Ashley.

It could be another long season on Tyneside.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)