Newcastle United Fans React Furiously to Speculation About Manager Who Could Replace Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media to speculation former boss Sam Allardyce could make a sensational return to St. James' Park this season, if Rafa Benitez leaves the club.

After yet another summer of potential boardroom Tetris, the Magpies have remained under the ownership of Mike Ashley, as the Sports Direct owner adds House of Fraser to his business portfolio.

Despite Ashley himself spending in excess of £90m for the acquisition of the high street clothes retailer, Newcastle continue to be restricted in their transfer budget, that has seen just loan additions of the likes of Salomon Rondon, with just fellow striker Yoshinori Muto and defender Fabian Schar coming into the club for fees in the close season.

Benitez's further unrest and an opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, has led to further talk that the Spaniard's time on Merseyside could be dwindling.

Should the former Liverpool boss vacate his seat at the club, the Independent speculated that Allardyce could ride to the Magpies' rescue, and fans have been quick to state their feelings on the matter.

Some feel Allardyce's return is inevitable with the former England head coach currently unattached.

Mike Ashley revealed his biggest mistakes as owner of newcastle united this week here are two of them below.



- He should never have changed the name of St James’ Park to the Sports Direct Arena in 2011



- That he sacked Sam Allardyce

too hastily — newcastleunitednews1892 (@NUFCNews1892_) August 7, 2018

Mark my words Sam allardyce will be next Newcastle manager after Rafa.#ifsamcomesiwontcomeback — Martin Williams (@Nitramantra) July 23, 2018

Fast forward the clock, it’s August 2019, we are getting ready for the start of the new season, ticket sales are down, the atmosphere is toxic as Sam Allardyce prepares the Newcastle squad for the new season https://t.co/uZWEqIrkLG — Tom Howarth (@Sirbobbyliveson) August 4, 2018

One fan is even certain.

I’m putting a tenner on Allardyce. Can’t imagine a more painful duo at Newcastle but always expect the worst under Ashley. — NUFC Away (@NUFC_1987) July 25, 2018

And for some, the thought is too much.

If that happens then I’m done with it — tally ho (@joel_jjfowler) August 14, 2018

Having led the Magpies between May 2017 and early Janaury of the same season, Allardyce curried little favour with fans of the Gallowgate winning just 20% of leagues games that campaign under the Dudley native's tenure in the north east.

Despite being openly criticised by the ever-vociferous fanbase, it was argued that Allardyce was not afforded enough time to turn the club's fortunes around.

For Benitez, who took charge of Newcastle in 2016 - leading the Magpies at both top and second tiers of English football - the 58-year-old from Madrid continues to have his hands tied, to the detriment of club success - or so it seems.

Speculation has again reared it head that Benitez could bring an premature end to his stewardship at St. James', which could see Allardyce installed for the second time by owner Ashley.

It could be another long season on Tyneside.