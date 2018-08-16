Real Madrid Manager Julen Lopetegui Admits That Atletico 'Punished' His Side in the UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui was magnanimous in defeat after his side suffered a 4-2 defeat after extra time against local rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final in Tallinn, Estonia on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the match, and quoted by ESPN, Lopetegui hailed Atletico's performance, describing them as 'experts'.

"A final is typically won by the team who capitalises on circumstances," he explained, adding: "Atletico are experts in doing that and they deserved to win."

MB Media/GettyImages

The Europa League winners looked sharper and more clinical than Lopetegui's side, who conceded two soft goals to Diego Costa in normal time, before two wonderful Atletico strikes in extra time sealed the UEFA Champions League winners' fate. Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos netted for Real in normal time, the latter from the penalty spot.

Lopetegui maintained that he was pleased with his side's performance, though not the scoreline. "We aren't happy with the result, it's not normal for us to concede four goals and we need to improve," he admitted, before continuing: "I insist that we played well, but they punished us with their goals."

Wednesday's clash in Tallinn was Los Blancos' first competitive encounter since losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus over the summer. The iconic Portuguese forward was conspicuous by his absence at times, as Lopetegui's side failed to test Atletico keeper Jan Oblak for much of the game.

2-4: The Super Cup is decided in extra time.https://t.co/9vt9elFaoy — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 15, 2018

Nevertheless, the former Spain manager - who was fired by the Spanish Football Federation just before the FIFA World Cup - insisted that his club won't make any hasty purchases before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

Speaking to Movistar, and quoted by Four Four Two, Lopetegui claimed: "What was outlined by the club's sports policy [has not been changed] by this final."

Real Madrid's La Liga campaign will start with a home clash against Getafe on Sunday.

