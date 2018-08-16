Sir Alex Ferguson Part of Five-Man Board Who Heaped Praise Upon Liverpool This Week

Liverpool have been given the seal of approval by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, after the Reds were awarded Performance of the Week by the League Managers' Association.

The Reds' 4-0 win over West Ham United at Anfield last weekend during their opening game of the season, caught the eye of the panel - headed this week by the former Red Devils steward.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Last season's Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in customary fashion last weekend, before a brace from Sadio Mane and late fourth from substitute Daniel Sturridge, completed the rout of the Irons, prompting the LMA to award Jurgen Klopp's side the weekly gong - and customary bottle of champagne and award - to be presented later this week.

It was Liverpool's biggest win on the opening day in 24 years and their largest such triumph at Anfield since 1932.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The winning decision was made by a five-man panel comprised of LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, ex-Everton boss Joe Royle, former Wimbledon manager Dave Bassett, ex-Peterborough boss Barry Fry and Ferguson, who in his time at Old Trafford was often the source of much Merseyside scorn as manager of Liverpool's most fearsome rivals.





If Ferguson did actually agree with his panel-mates - there's no details about which members preferred which team's performance - it could be further evidence that the current Reds era under Klopp is changing opinion of Liverpool from those outside the club, as the runners-up in both last season's Premier League and UEFA Champions League attempt to claim silverware on both fronts this term.

3 - Liverpool have won each of their last three league games against West Ham, scoring four goals in each of those victories; they’ve never scored 4+ goals in four consecutive top-flight games against a single opponent. Target. pic.twitter.com/s9rAkFpJ9D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2018

Furthermore, as the 76-year-old Scot continues his recovery from major surgery earlier this year, Liverpool fans can perhaps celebrate winning the support of Ferguson, if not having won the fierce battle between the Manchester club, during the steward's remarkable 27-year tenure in the dugout.