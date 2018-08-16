Wantaway Stoke Midfielder Linked With Super Lig Return After Just Seven Months in England

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

It seems that Championship level football isn't for everyone, with Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye seemingly not fancying anymore cold rainy Tuesday nights at the bet365 Stadium. 

Looking for a move, the player has had former club Galatasaray come to his rescue, with the Lions trying to work out a possible loan deal. Offering Champions League football to Ndiaye, the Potters are happy to get a deal arranged with the Turkish side if agreements can be made.

With Financial Fair Play regulations curbing the Istanbul team's spending, a full fee transfer is currently off the table. If Stoke wish to cash in on their wantaway star, they'll need to hope another continental club is interested. 

According to Fanatik (via Turkish Football), the Senegalese international is happy to turn his back on Potters' fans, but only for the right price. Demanding an annual salary of €3.5m, the £14m signing may dig his heels in if not given what he wants.


Time is running out for the 27-year-old, and he must decide whether to huff it out on the Stoke bench or take a pay cut to exit stage left. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

At this juncture, the situation has developed into a real problem for boss Gary Rowett. Not what the new boss needs after a poor start to his club's Championship campaign, the former Derby County defender will hope to conclude this saga as soon as possible.

Trying to bounce back into the Premier League after a disappointing relegation last term, Stoke will need representatives who wear the shirt with pride and honour. If Ndiaye isn't up for the fight, Potters' fans will no doubt not be sorry to see him go.

