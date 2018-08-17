Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Confirms New Signing Lucas Torreira is Ready to Start Ahead of Chelsea Derby

August 17, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that new signing Lucas Torreira is ready to start in their London derby against  Chelsea this weekend. 

The Uruguayan joined up with his new club late this summer due to the success of his national team in the World Cup. 

Torreira has been building up his fitness since arriving at the Emirates and following a cameo appearance last week against Manchester City, Emery has confirmed that the midfielder is now ready to start, as reported by the club's official website.

“Yes, he is okay every day and is training good,” said Unai Emery. “He is now with the team and knowing and learning English conversation with us and can understand all the things we want to do tactically on the pitch. 


“He is okay, the first match against City he played 15 to 20 minutes and I think this is good, I want to continue with him improving and to be okay to play.”

Speaking on where the midfielder will play in his system, Emery stated that Torreira will be used as a central defensive midfielder and a normal central midfield player.

“We can speak about the number six, the number eight and the number ten [roles],” said Emery. “Torreira today is a six, eight. Normally every player has two positions – Torreira is six, eight."

The signing of Torreira was greeted with great optimism by Gunners fans during the summer as their club finally invested in a strong tackling defensive midfielder. 

Torreira is likely to start alongside Granit Xhaka in the heart of the Arsenal midfield on Saturday against a Chelsea side who will be brimming with confidence following their convincing opening day win against Huddersfield Town.

