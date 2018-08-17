Arsenal Remain 'Confident' of New Aaron Ramsey Contract as Interest in Player Grows

Arsenal are reportedly 'confident' of keeping hold of key midfielder Aaron Ramsey, despite the Welsh international emerging as the subject of 'big money offers from abroad'.

Ramsey recently entered the final 12 months of his current Gunners contract and is yet to reach an agreement over an extension. Further failure to reach a breakthrough in talks could force the club to sell now to ensure they can command a good price and prevent him leaving for free.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal's confidence is in the face of unnamed Chinese Super League clubs showing interest on top of links with Chelsea, Manchester United, Lazio and Barcelona.

The Welshman couldn't move to China or join a Premier League rival immediately because transfer windows have closed. A summer move to Lazio would also have to happen in the next few hours as a result of an impending Italian deadline, something that is almost impossible.

Barcelona could still offer a threat as their transfer window remains open until the end of the month and the Catalan giants are failing to convince Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba.

If Ramsey continues to not sign a new contract, the problem of potentially being forced to sell him is only put on hold until January, while the Mirror notes that the player is aware they he could 'comfortably' command a contract worth £250,000-per-week if he becomes a free agent.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

For Arsenal, the situation is all too familiar. The Gunners were forced to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January, but eventually convinced Mesut Ozil to sign a new contract.

The question is, will their 'confidence' in this saga, which has been mentioned in other reports before now, actually come to fruition and see Ramsey sign on the dotted line?