Atletico Madrid Fined by FIFA After Breaching Transfer Rules on Third Party Relationships

Atletico Madrid have been fined CHF 52,000 (€45,845) by FIFA after being found guilty of breaching transfer regulations relating to a third party contract and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System.

A statement from the world governing body read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the club Atletico de Madrid, Spain, with a fine of CHF 52,500 and a warning for breaching art. 18bis of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (2014 edition), as well as Annexe 3 of said regulations.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

"The club was found to be liable for entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club's independence in employment and transfer-related matters and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS)."

Atletico have previously been sanctioned by FIFA over transfers when they were deemed to have illegally signed underage foreign players. That resulted in being banned from registering new players for two transfer windows.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

In comparison, the punishment on this occasion is far less harmful.