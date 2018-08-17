Chelsea Set to Hand Improved New Contract to Willian as Man Utd & Barcelona Interests Ends

Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Willian a new contract as a reward for staying loyal to the club this summer in light of strong interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.





Willian recently admitted there was 'no chance' that he would still be playing for Chelsea had former manager Antonio Conte not been sacked last month. But now that Maurizio Sarri has taken charge, the Brazilian is happy once more to be at Stamford Bridge.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

While the transfer window was still open, the winger had also earlier said, "I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club," he said. "I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yes, I intend to stay at Chelsea."

Now, Metro is reporting that Chelsea will hand the player a fresh two-year contract with a 20% pay rise on his current £120,000-per-week terms as a reward. And it comes with Sarri's blessing as the new boss is already said to be 'fond' of Willian.

It is noted that given his age - Willian has just celebrated his 30th birthday - Chelsea would usually only offer one-year rolling extensions, but the length of the apparent imminent offer suggests that club officials still view the player as having much more to give.

Willian played 76 minutes of Chelsea's opening day Premier League win over Huddersfield last weekend, even providing the assist for N'Golo Kante to break the deadlock in the first half.

Next up for the Blues is a derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.