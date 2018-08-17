Leicester City Winger Set for Surprise Loan Switch to Serie B Side as Italian Season Kicks Off

Leicester's Polish winger Bartosz Kapustka is set for a medical in Italy on Friday ahead of a loan move to Benevento.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Kapustka's loan move to the Serie B side - who were relegated this summer - includes an option to buy.

Claude Puel must be content with his remaining winger options - Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton, and new signing Ghezzal - to allow Kapustka to leave on loan. Puel even played new right-back signing Ricardo Pereira at right-wing in Leicester's opening game of the Premier League season against Manchester United.

Leicester signed Kapustka from Polish side Cracovia in 2016 for a reported £7.5m. The signing came after Kapustka's impressive performances for Poland at Euro 2016 - he was 19 years old at the time. His transfer to Leicester included a five-year contract. But since signing, he's made just three appearances for the club.





Last season Kapustka was also sent on loan - he played for SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. His loan move to Freiburg also included an option to buy but the German side decided against signing him.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

The transfer window has already closed for Premier League clubs - Leicester managed to sign winger Rachid Ghezzal in time to replace Riyad Mahrez. But with the transfer window for Italy's top two leagues only closing at the end of today, Kapustka looks to have found a way out from his frustrations at Leicester.

Kapustka, now 21 years old, can hopefully kick-start his career on loan at Benevento, and in doing so, prove to Puel he still has a future at Leicester.