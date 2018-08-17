Mauricio Pochettino Reaffirms Commitment to 'Fight' for Spurs Despite Opportunity to Leave

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has issued a call to action to Tottenham, insisting the time has come to 'be on the frontlines fighting' amid all the negativity surrounding the club.

While a 2-1 win at Newcastle on the opening day of the season calmed the tempers flared by Spurs' signing-less summer transfer window, the club faced another huge negative when they announced further delays to the re-opening of White Hart Lane, supposedly sending the club spiralling into a crisis - depending on who you believe. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Pochettino, however, isn't flapping, telling the Mirror“It is easy when everything is good to be there but, when the winter is coming, it’s easy to run away. I want to be there in the frontline ­fighting and trying to compete with all the ­circumstances that, today, are in the club. I feel the responsibility to be here and that is why I am here.

“I am happy and think ­Tottenham gave us a lot of things that we will always be grateful for. So it was a moment to say, ‘We are going to be with you all, fighting in these circumstances.'"

While his words are rousing enough, Pochettino acted on his principles earlier in the summer, signing a new five year deal to commit himself to the club amid interest from elsewhere.

Managerial inspiration aside, however, the issues remain pertinent at Spurs.

While rivals Liverpool and Chelsea broke transfer records in the summer, they made history by becoming the first club since the inception of the summer transfer window not to sign a single player.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

And the renovated White Hart Lane - which was initially due to be reopened for the visit of Liverpool on 15th September - will now be out of action until late October at best, 16 months after it was originally closed.

With this in mind, Pochettino and co will be hoping for a big result against Fulham at Wembley on Saturday. 

