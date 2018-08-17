Paul Merson Predicts Outcome of Liverpool's Monday Night Clash With Crystal Palace

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Paul Merson says he was more impressed with Crystal Palace than Liverpool in the Premier League's opening weekend - but reckons Liverpool will come out on top in an entertaining game when the two sides meet on Monday night. 

Liverpool kicked things off in emphatic fashion at the weekend, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and a double from Sadio Mane seeing off West Ham, while Crystal Palace brushed aside newly promoted London rivals Fulham 2-0. 

And Merson reckons that while Palace's result could have been the more impressive of the two, Liverpool should have enough to get the better of the Selhurst Park side - just.

He told Sky Sports“This is a big game for Liverpool. Man City will have already won and you've got to win these games if you're going to win the Premier League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Liverpool looked full of goals against a slightly disappointing West Ham at Anfield on Sunday, but one could argue that the most impressive result on the opening weekend was Palace’s 2-0 win at Fulham.

"The Eagles were excellent on the break at Craven Cottage, but they will need to watch Liverpool on the counter attack at Selhurst Park such is the pace and quality in Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

“It is hard to see anything other than a hugely entertaining Monday night clash with Liverpool to take the points.”

There's a lot of assumptions in there, granted, but he ultimately predicted Liverpool to win by two goals to one - so we'll see how that one pans out.

