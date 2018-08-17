Real Madrid's Marcelo Cites World Cup Fatigue as Reason Behind Recent Super Cup Defeat

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Real Madrid star Marcelo has claimed that fatigue from the World Cup was the reason behind their Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

In the end it was a convincing win for Atletico as they ran out 4-2 winners after extra time against their Madrid rivals on Wednesday night in Estonia. 

Speaking after the game, Marcelo aired his frustrations at the loss and claimed the defeat was down to fatigue from the World Cup, as reported by Onda Cero.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"The errors have come by fatigue, some of us have arrived late from the World Cup."

The excuse of fatigue from the left back seems irrelevant as only five stars of the Real side featured beyond the quarter final stages of the World Cup, with Marcelo and fellow Brazilian Casemiro being knocked out at the last eight stage.

Many players from the team did feature in the World Cup, but the likes of Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos both left the competition early, therefore giving those players time to recover and get back to match fitness quicker.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Marcelo goes onto state that the defeat will be forgotten about and all that matters is the upcoming league campaign. Real begin their season against Getafe on Sunday and will be looking to improve on last year's disappointing league finish of third.

It will be interesting to see if the club replaces the gaping hole left by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus. With only two weeks left of the window, there is still time for Real to bring in a new Galactico.

The failure to bring in a new signing to replace Ronaldo could be good news for Gareth Bale who this season could finally become the main man at Madrid, which could see him finally fulfil his potential. 

