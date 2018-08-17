Referee Appointment for Manchester City Match Unlikely to Go Down Well With Fans

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

The Premier League has announced that Andre Marriner will officiate this weekend's match between Manchester City and Huddersfield - an appointment that is likely to cause somedisgruntlement among City fans.

Marriner was the man in the middle for four Manchester City matches last season, all of which were away from home, and Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious on three occasions.

One of these matches was the game at Southampton on the final day of the season, when Gabriel Jesus' last-minute goal made City the first side to surpass 100 hundred points in a Premier League campaign.

However, Marriner was also in charge of the match that ended City's 22-match unbeaten run last season. City lost 4-3 to Liverpool at Anfield in January, their only away defeat in the league so far this year.

Going back further, Marriner was in charge when City suffered the biggest FA Cup final shock of the 21st century, losing 1-0 to Wigan in 2013. He sent off Pablo Zabaleta for two bookable offences in the 84th minute of that match.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He was also in the spotlight during a controversial encounter between City and Tottenham in January 2017.

In what was a crucial match, Marriner waved away Raheem Sterling's strong appeals for a penalty with City leading 2-1. Spurs broke away and equalised through Son Heung-min to take a controversial point.

Marriner will be refereeing in Manchester for the second consecutive week, having taken charge of Manchester United's opening day win over Leicester City last Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)