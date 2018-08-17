Report Claims Arsenal Striker Has Completed Move to Juventus On Four-Year Deal

Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi has joined Serie A champions Juventus on a four-year deal, according to reports.

Football.London claimed on Thursday evening that a deal was close to being finalised after the player underwent his medical in Turin earlier in the day.





However, according to The Times' Paul Joyce, that agreement has now been formalised, with the frontman departing north London to join up with Massimiliano Allegri's outfit.

Arsenal youngster Stephy Mavididi joins Juventus on four year deal. They have been following him for last three years. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 16, 2018

The report claims that Juve have been tracking the promising 20-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal, for the past three years and finally saw fit this summer to act on their interest.

It is expected that the England Under-20 international will join up with the Old Lady's B team for the upcoming campaign.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Despite failing to break into the Gunner's first team, Mavididi has experience of senior football - recording loan spells at both Charlton Athletic and Preston North End over the past two years.

However, during his time at either club, it was made clear why Arsene Wenger had not entrusted his faith into the youth product when others were emerging within the ranks, with the frontman netting just two goals in 29 appearances across both spells.

So many Arsenal youngsters have chosen to leave recently - Dragomir, Willock, Hinds, Crowley, Malen, Virginia, McGuane, Bennacer to name just some. A lot feel that getting into Arsenal first-team is almost an impossible task. — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) August 16, 2018

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old Derby-born attacker's record at youth level could be a significant reason as to why Juventus have finalised the deal, with the youngster netting 21 times in 23 games at Under-23 level.