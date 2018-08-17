Stoke Star Insists He's Focused on Potters After Failing to Win Premier League Move

Jack Butland says that he's completely focused on helping Stoke to get back to the Premier League, having missed out on a return to the top flight himself.

As one of the best English goalkeepers around, it was expected that Butland would leave Stoke for a Premier League side after the Potters were relegated last season.

But Stoke's £30m asking price deterred all comers including Chelsea, who were linked with Butland but chose to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao instead.

BUTLAND FOCUSED ON STOKE



Jack Butland says he's ready to help Stoke win promotion after failing to secure a move to the Premier League https://t.co/ek2B1j0dYQ pic.twitter.com/Ksqb7mu1Gs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 17, 2018

The Premier League's loss is Stoke's gain, and Butland says that his concentration is on helping Gary Rowett's team to get back on track.

"I wasn't actively looking for [a move]," Butland told Sky Sports News. "If an opportunity presented itself and it's an opportunity to go to a top level then you take it, but they weren't quite there and I was always focused on Stoke regardless.

"If anything changed then I'd accept it and deal with it at the time, but I was prepared and ready to stay and that's what has developed, so I'm more than happy to be here.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I believe we've got a good squad and a good chance to get back up and ultimately I want to get back to the Premier League, and the best way to do that is with Stoke City."

Stoke have had an uncertain start to life in the Championship, losing 3-1 at Leeds on the opening weekend before drawing 1-1 with Brentford last time out. The Potters travel to Preston North End on Saturday.