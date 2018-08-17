West Ham v Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

West Ham and Bournemouth meet this weekend in a clash that could be full of goals. Neither team is well renowned for their defensive solidity, and whilst the Cherries managed to keep a clean sheet in their opening fixture against Cardiff, West Ham will provide a sterner test for the Bournemouth back line.

Both teams will be looking to kick on from their respective finishes of 12th and 13th last season, and given they appear well matched, this could be a crucial fixture.

Classic Encounter

The meeting between these two teams at the Vitality Stadium last season was arguably one of the most controversial matches of the season. West Ham's early lead was soon cancelled out by a rare Dan Gosling goal, and Nathan Ake put the Cherries ahead around the hour mark.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Two Marko Arnautovic goals in the last ten minutes appeared to give the Hammers a hugely important win before controversy struck. Callum Wilson's 93rd minute strike was originally flagged for offside before referee Bobby Madley decided to award the goal.

To add to the feeling of resentment on West Ham's part, the ball appeared to come off Wilson's hand. An incensed David Moyes bemoaned the poor refereeing after the game, but for the neutral it was quite the match.

Form

Whilst the 2018/19 Premier League season may only be one game old, both teams took part in important games.

West Ham struggled in their away fixture at Liverpool, losing 4-0 to the Reds in a game that could've quite easily been 6 or 7 if it hadn't been for Lukasz Fabianski. The Hammers will be looking to offer more support to forward Marko Arnautovic who often appeared isolated at Anfield.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Bournemouth on the other hand enjoyed a 2-0 victory over a Cardiff side that looks ill equipped for the Premier League. The Cherries will be pleased that Callum Wilson was on the scoresheet, and his goal scoring ability will once again be crucial this season.

Team News

West Ham will be at full strength for the visit of Bournemouth, minus Argentinian play maker Manuel Lanzini who is still recovering from an injury sustained while at the World Cup with Argentina.





Key players such as Marko Arnautovic and Jack Wilshere will be looking to effect the game more than they managed in their opening fixture, and the new look back line will be looking to become more of a solid defensive unit.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bournemouth also have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the London Stadium, it's unclear whether Eddie Howe intends to start record signing Jefferson Lerma.

Howe has previously stated that he's waiting for Lerma to get to full match fitness before throwing him into a Premier League fixture.

Prediction





Both sides will be looking at this fixture as winnable - and that should make for an entertaining affair. West Ham have plenty of attacking talent, but are still a very new look side, they may still need a few more weeks before the new signings can fully make an impact.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Whilst Bournemouth's side is more settled, they're away from home and still have some defensive frailties. An entertaining draw seems likely.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth