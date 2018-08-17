West Ham v Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

West Ham and Bournemouth meet this weekend in a clash that could be full of goals. Neither team is well renowned for their defensive solidity, and whilst the Cherries managed to keep a clean sheet in their opening fixture against Cardiff, West Ham will provide a sterner test for the Bournemouth back line.

Both teams will be looking to kick on from their respective finishes of 12th and 13th last season, and given they appear well matched, this could be a crucial fixture.

Classic Encounter

The meeting between these two teams at the Vitality Stadium last season was arguably one of the most controversial matches of the season. West Ham's early lead was soon cancelled out by a rare Dan Gosling goal, and Nathan Ake put the Cherries ahead around the hour mark. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Two Marko Arnautovic goals in the last ten minutes appeared to give the Hammers a hugely important win before controversy struck. Callum Wilson's 93rd minute strike was originally flagged for offside before referee Bobby Madley decided to award the goal. 

To add to the feeling of resentment on West Ham's part, the ball appeared to come off Wilson's hand. An incensed David Moyes bemoaned the poor refereeing after the game, but for the neutral it was quite the match.

Form

Whilst the 2018/19 Premier League season may only be one game old, both teams took part in important games.

West Ham struggled in their away fixture at Liverpool, losing 4-0 to the Reds in a game that could've quite easily been 6 or 7 if it hadn't been for Lukasz Fabianski. The Hammers will be looking to offer more support to forward Marko Arnautovic who often appeared isolated at Anfield.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Bournemouth on the other hand enjoyed a 2-0 victory over a Cardiff side that looks ill equipped for the Premier League. The Cherries will be pleased that Callum Wilson was on the scoresheet, and his goal scoring ability will once again be crucial this season.

Team News

West Ham will be at full strength for the visit of Bournemouth, minus Argentinian play maker Manuel Lanzini who is still recovering from an injury sustained while at the World Cup with Argentina. 


Key players such as Marko Arnautovic and Jack Wilshere will be looking to effect the game more than they managed in their opening fixture, and the new look back line will be looking to become more of a solid defensive unit.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bournemouth also have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the London Stadium, it's unclear whether Eddie Howe intends to start record signing Jefferson Lerma. 

Howe has previously stated that he's waiting for Lerma to get to full match fitness before throwing him into a Premier League fixture.

Prediction


West Ham and Bournemouth meet this weekend in a clash that could be full of goals. Neither team is well renowned for their defensive solidity, and whilst the Cherries managed to keep a clean sheet in their opening fixture against Cardiff, West Ham will provide a sterner test for the Bournemouth back line.

Both teams will be looking to kick on from their respective finishes of 12th and 13th last season, and given they appear well matched, this could be a crucial fixture.

Classic Encounter

The meeting between these two teams at the Vitality Stadium last season was arguably one of the most controversial matches of the season. West Ham's early lead was soon cancelled out by a rare Dan Gosling goal, and Nathan Ake put the Cherries ahead around the hour mark.

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Premier League

Two Marko Arnautovic goals in the last ten minutes appeared to give the Hammers a hugely important win before controversy struck. Callum Wilson's 93rd minute strike was originally flagged for offside before referee Bobby Madley decided to award the goal.

To add to the feeling of resentment on West Ham's part, the ball appeared to come off Wilson's hand. An incensed David Moyes bemoaned the poor refereeing after the game, but for the neutral it was quite the match.

Form

Whilst the 2018/19 Premier League season may only be one game old, both teams took part in important games.

West Ham struggled in their away fixture at Liverpool, losing 4-0 to the Reds in a game that could've quite easily been 6 or 7 if it hadn't been for Lukasz Fabianski. The Hammers will be looking to offer more support to forward Marko Arnautovic who often appeared isolated at Anfield.

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Bournemouth on the other hand enjoyed a 2-0 victory over a Cardiff side that looks ill equipped for the Premier League. The Cherries will be pleased that Callum Wilson was on the scoresheet, and his goal scoring ability will once again be crucial this season.

Team News

West Ham will be at full strength for the visit of Bournemouth, minus Argentinian play maker Manuel Lanzini who is still recovering from an injury sustained while at the World Cup with Argentina.

Key players such as Marko Arnautovic and Jack Wilshere will be looking to effect the game more than they managed in their opening fixture, and the new look back line will be looking to become more of a solid defensive unit.

AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City - Premier League

Bournemouth also have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the London Stadium, it's unclear whether Eddie Howe intends to start record signing Jefferson Lerma.

Howe has previously stated that he's waiting for Lerma to get to full match fitness before throwing him into a Premier League fixture.

Prediction


Both sides will be looking at this fixture as winnable - and that should make for an entertaining affair. West Ham have plenty of attacking talent, but are still a very new look side, they may still need a few more weeks before the new signings can fully make an impact. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Whilst Bournemouth's side is more settled, they're away from home and still have some defensive frailties. An entertaining draw seems likely.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)