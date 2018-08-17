'What Have Stoke Done to Deserve This?': Everton Fans React to Cuco Martina's Loan Move

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to react to Cuco Martina's loan move to Championship side Stoke City, and it's fair to say they won't miss him.

The right-footed left back never looked comfortable while playing on Merseyside, and quickly became the embodiment of everything that's gone wrong at the club in recent years.

News that the defender was leaving, therefore, was greeted with some harsh but funny reactions from Everton fans on social media.

It seems Everton fans won't miss Martina, and wouldn't have minded if the deal had been permanent.


It seems a good deal for Stoke though, as they look to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With the likes of Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Jonjoe Kenny all potential full back options, Martina's playing time would have been massively limited at Goodison Park. It seems like the move is best for all parties involved.

