'What Have Stoke Done to Deserve This?': Everton Fans React to Cuco Martina's Loan Move

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to react to Cuco Martina's loan move to Championship side Stoke City, and it's fair to say they won't miss him.

The right-footed left back never looked comfortable while playing on Merseyside, and quickly became the embodiment of everything that's gone wrong at the club in recent years.

News that the defender was leaving, therefore, was greeted with some harsh but funny reactions from Everton fans on social media.

Martina joins Williams at Stoke. Gotta fear for the poor old Potters. Great business by #EFC tho — Rodger Armstrong (@rodgerarmstrong) August 16, 2018

Ashley Williams AND Cuca Martina. Stoke are my new second favourite club👍 — Lee Myddleton (@miditheblue) August 16, 2018

First Williams and now Martina what have stoke done to deserve this ? — Paddy (@PaddyHobanEFC) August 16, 2018

Martina seems to be on his way to Stoke on loan. Probably best for all involved. He'd have possibly been 5th choice at RB this season (after Coleman, Kenny, Holgate, and maybe even Digne). — On The Carpet (@EvertonNSNO) August 16, 2018

It seems a good deal for Stoke though, as they look to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.





It seems a good deal for Stoke though, as they look to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With the likes of Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Jonjoe Kenny all potential full back options, Martina's playing time would have been massively limited at Goodison Park. It seems like the move is best for all parties involved.