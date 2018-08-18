Aston Villa and Stoke City Reportedly Compete for Loan Signing of Newcastle United Star

Wantaway Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has attracted the interest of Championship duo Aston Villa and Stoke City.

The transfer window has officially closed but teams can still add loan players and free agents to boost their squad. The loan window will close on 31st August with Championship sides allowed to have up to eight loanees on the books but only five in a matchday squad.

Both Villa and Stoke have already dipped into the loan market but both sets of managers are eager to add to their squad. According to the Mirror, both sides have also identified Hayden as the ideal target and are prepared to go head to head over a deal.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett, in particular, has been coveting a holding midfield player despite already signing dynamic midfielder Peter Etebo this summer. His side have got off to a very disappointing start in the Championship and Rowett is eager to fill all of his available loan slots if possible.

Meanwhile, Villa boss Steve Bruce has also expressed an interest in Hayden as he looks to add a little more rigidity to his team after they lost in the playoff final last season.

Hayden has already handed in a transfer request this summer after he found play time limited on Tyneside. The 23-year-old did make 26 appearances in the Premier League last season but the player wants to be the first choice holding midfield option.

Newcastle turned down the player’s transfer request after Rafa Benitez insisted he is still a part of his plans for the coming season. Hayden didn’t make the squad for the Premier League opener against Tottenham and was only named on the bench in the subsequent game against Cardiff.

Newcastle are expected to rebuff the interest from the Championship duo again but a move would potentially suit Hayden who is eager to play.