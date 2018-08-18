Arsenal will look to earn its first win of the Premier League season on Saturday and heads to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

First-year manager Unai Emery suffered a loss in the season opener with Arsenal struggling throughout its contest against Manchester City. The defending champions beat Arsenal 2-0 with 58% possession and registering eight more shots on goal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, looks to improve to 2-0-0 under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues defeated Huddersfield 3-0 in a road contest to start the season.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

