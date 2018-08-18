Everton 2-1 Southampton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Richarlison Stars in Comfortable Toffees Win

Everton got their first win of the campaign after seeing off S outhampton at Goodison Park.



Both sides headed into the game having drawn their opening games of the season and began with a real end-to-end affair, however after Theo Walcott gave Everton the lead it was all down hill afterwards for the visitors



Richarlison then doubled Marco Silva's side's lead with his third goal in two games to send the hosts into the break with a two goal lead. Although Danny Ings was able to grab a goal back after the restart, Southampton failed to threaten Jordan Pickford's goal in the second half as Everton saw the game out.



Here is a breakdown of the game:

With two goal in their opening game against Wolves, they picked up where they left off by adding another two; and in truth, they could've had more.

Walcott had a goal disallowed after a tight offside decision went against them and arguable should've been more clinical with other chances.

It's a positive sign for Everton fans who will be enjoying the sight of the ball hitting the back of the net more often so far this season.

Pickford (6); Coleman (7), Keane (7), Holgate (6), Baines (6); Gueye (6), Schneiderlin (7), Walcott (8), Sigurdsson (7), Richarlison (9); Tosun (7).Davies (7), Calvert-Lewin (6), Niasse (N/A).

After signing for an initial £40m this summer, expectations for Richarlison were sky-high heading into the new season. Having scored two goals on his debut last weekend against Wolves, many were questioning whether that was a one-off performance or whether he could carry his form on, and he certainly answered any critics today.

He was effective on both sides of the pitch, often tracking back and winning the ball for his side before then driving forward and creating chances in the final third. He got his rewards for his efforts with a poachers header before half time and continued to be a threat in the second half - receiving a well-deserved standing ovation when he was subbed off late on.



what are the people doing now, that thought £40m are too much for #Richarlison ?#EVESOU — foot_analyst (@foot_rage) August 18, 2018

Richarlison  — Mark Goddard (@MSGoddard10) August 18, 2018

WORST PLAYER - He didn't necessarily have a bad afternoon, however Idrissa Gueye failed to assert himself in the game. He started shakily giving the ball away on a few occasions in the early stages and never really looked a threat on the pitch.

A glaring problem for Southampton looked to be their lack of a threat up front. They looked dangerous from set pieces in the early stages of the game with James Ward-Prowse's ability with the dead ball. However after they went behind, they never really threatened Pickford in the Everton goal.

Ings did have a few chances himself and did give his side a glimmer of hope at the start of the second half with his first goal for his new club, however after that it was all one way traffic in Everton's favour.

McCarthy (6); Cedric (6), Stephens (5), Hoedt (6), Bertrand (7); Ward-Prowse (7), Romeu (6), Lemina (6), Redmond (6); Austin (6), Ings (7).Long (6), Gabbiadini (6), Armstrong (N/A)

During a disappointing first half for Southampton, Ings missed a golden opportunity in part thanks to a save at point-blank from Pickford which summed up his first 45 minutes. However, he managed to get his side back in the game thanks to a close range tap in 10 minutes into the second half

WORST PLAYER - It was a day Jack Stephens would like to forget in a hurry. Although he didn't make too many individual mistakes, he never looked comfortable against an in form Everton attack and struggled to contain their threat. They only conceded two goals however it could've been a lot more.



Jack Stephens was terrible today. Think we’ll get something next week though uts #saintsfc — James (@jamessfc) August 18, 2018

And we persist with Jack Stephens why? #saintsfc — Stephen Agius ステフェン (@thenoblesteed) August 18, 2018