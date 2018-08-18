Former Arsenal Defender Kieran Gibbs Emerges as Surprise Target for Portuguese Giants

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Sporting CP, according to reports in Portugal.


The Lions have supposedly made the 28-year-old a top priority this summer following a mass exodus of players after the World Cup. A training ground bust-up involving fans saw 10 first team players leave the club either on free transfers or in cut-price deals, including Gelson Martins, William Carvalho and Rui Patrício.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to Record, the former Arsenal defender is being lined up as a first team player by Sporting, with concerns surrounding current left backs Jefferson and Lumor's ability to compete at the highest level.

Gibbs only moved to the Hawthorns last year following a 13-year spell in north London, where the former England international made 229 appearances for the Gunners.

Despite attracting interest from one of Portugal's biggest clubs, West Brom will still have the final say over Gibbs' future as his contract lasts until 2021.

On top of that, West Brom broke even during the summer transfer window and are in no need of raising any extra cash - especially when Newcastle loanee Salomón Rondón's expected departure next season is taken into consideration.

There will also be concerns that about if summer signing Conor Townsend, who arrived from Scunthorpe, is ready to step up and feature week in week out for the Baggies in the Championship this season if Gibbs is sold.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)