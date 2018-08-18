Former Arsenal Defender Kieran Gibbs Emerges as Surprise Target for Portuguese Giants

West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Sporting CP, according to reports in Portugal.





The Lions have supposedly made the 28-year-old a top priority this summer following a mass exodus of players after the World Cup. A training ground bust-up involving fans saw 10 first team players leave the club either on free transfers or in cut-price deals, including Gelson Martins, William Carvalho and Rui Patrício.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to Record, the former Arsenal defender is being lined up as a first team player by Sporting, with concerns surrounding current left backs Jefferson and Lumor's ability to compete at the highest level.

Gibbs only moved to the Hawthorns last year following a 13-year spell in north London, where the former England international made 229 appearances for the Gunners.

Despite attracting interest from one of Portugal's biggest clubs, West Brom will still have the final say over Gibbs' future as his contract lasts until 2021.

On top of that, West Brom broke even during the summer transfer window and are in no need of raising any extra cash - especially when Newcastle loanee Salomón Rondón's expected departure next season is taken into consideration.

There will also be concerns that about if summer signing Conor Townsend, who arrived from Scunthorpe, is ready to step up and feature week in week out for the Baggies in the Championship this season if Gibbs is sold.